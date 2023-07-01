The Atlanta Braves are coming off a red-hot month of June, entering July on a six-game winning streak. They have won 14 of their last 15 games, leading Miami by seven games in the National League East. Their outstanding month featured a franchise-record 61 home runs, creating profitable MLB DFS stacks on a daily basis. Matt Olson hit a pair of homers during a six-homer night against Miami to open the series, while Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. each went deep as well. Should you include any of them in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

They are facing Marlins starter Eury Perez, who has pitched 21 consecutive scoreless innings. He has allowed just one earned run over his last six starts, making him a tough pitcher to fade in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. So, before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta as his top DFS pitcher. The result: Peralta allowed three earned runs across 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 31 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, July 1. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ($5,700 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). He has found his best form over the past week, entering this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Turner also stole five bases during that stretch, adding value to MLB DFS lineups.

The shortstop went 2 of 4 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in a win over the Cubs on Thursday. He is batting .333 over the past seven games, and he has started to rack up steals after a slow start to the season. The MLB DFS player pool has not caught up to Turner's recent hot stretch, so McClure is happy to back him in his ideal lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Turner with outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Schwarber still has a batting average below .190 this season, but he has balanced out the poor average with plenty of power. He has smashed 21 home runs and driven in 43 runs, with one of those homers coming on the first pitch of Thursday's game.

Schwarber went through a brief 0 of 15 slump over a four-game stretch at the end of last week, but he has been much better this week. The 30-year-old is among the league's home run leaders this season, and he is facing mediocre Washington starter MacKenzie Gore. The left-hander has allowed five earned runs in two of his last four starts, making this an ideal matchup for Schwarber. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 1, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.