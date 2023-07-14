The All-Star break of the 2023 MLB season has come and gone, and it's often a welcomed time off for players to regroup and hit the reset button before the summer picks up and every game matters a little bit more in the quest to make the postseason. Will the time off help certain players in the MLB DFS player pool heading into the unofficial start of the second half of the MLB season?

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Friday after not playing since Sunday, so there are plenty of options for daily Fantasy baseball players to choose from for their MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The Rangers (531) and the Rays (506) are the only two teams to have scored at least 500 runs. Rangers such as Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Jonah Heim along with Rays such as Yandy Diaz, Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco have been popular MLB DFS picks throughout the first half. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday before the All-Star break, McClure highlighted Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Duvall went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, July 14.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Torres entered the All-Star break on a four-game hitting streak, including back-to-back multi-hit efforts on Saturday and Sunday. He's played in 90 of 91 games for the Yankees this season and his 13 home runs are tied for fifth for second basemen in the 2023 MLB season.

Torres is in his sixth MLB season and had 24 home runs last year. The Yankees begin a three-game series at Colorado, a hitter's friendly park and a pitching staff that has allowed the second-most runs in the 2023 MLB season (540). Rockies probable left-handed starter Austin Gomber struggled in the first half, pitching to a 6.40 ERA over 18 starts prior to the All-Star break, and a rested right-handed Torres could be in position to take advantage of that in a plus matchup.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Torres with 2B/3B DJ LeMahieu ($3,300 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). LeMahieu has the lowest OPS (.643) of his 13-year career since his rookie season, but there were positive signs of a potential turnaround heading into the All-Star break. He had a hit in each of the final three games before the break and looks to carry that momentum in the second half.

One positive of LeMahieu's struggles for MLB DFS players in the decline in his price tag. His current number could provide value given his career success as LeMahieu is just three years removed from batting .364 with an OPS of 1.011 in the shortened 2020 season. He is having a stronger season against left-handed pitchers with an OPS 51 points higher than against RHPs. Gomber, a southpaw, has allowed an .810 OPS to right-handed hitters this season. See who else to pick right here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday.

