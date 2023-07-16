The MLB All-Star Break has passed and now it's a roughly 70-game sprint to the MLB postseason. Ronald Acuna might have been the NL MVP in the first half of the season and he's continuing his push towards winning the season-long award later this year. Acuna added two more home runs against the White Sox on Saturday and continues to put up impressive numbers for the Atlanta Braves.

The four-time NL All-Star is now slashing .331/.411/.594 with 23 home runs, 58 RBI and an NL-leading 43 stolen bases. However, he'll take on White Sox ace Dylan Cease, who boats a 4.30 ERA this season, on Sunday. Can you trust Acuna in your MLB DFS lineups or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Stanton had a home run and four RBI to cross the 1,000-mark for his career, while returning 22 points on DraftKings and 32.2 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Brewers shortstop Willy Adames ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Since joining the Brewers early in the 2021 season from Tampa Bay, Adames has become one of the best power-hitting shortstops in baseball.

He's hit 67 home runs with 202 RBI in 321 games with the Brewers, and he's in the hunt for a third consecutive season with at least 25 home runs with 16 bombs coming out of the break. Adames has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games and he has a 1.002 OPS with four homers and 12 RBI during that span.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Fresh off a runner-up finish in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby and his first appearance in the MLB All-Star game, Arozarena had a 3-for-5 night against the Royals on Saturday.

He's now slashing .281/.389/.469 with 16 home runs, 59 RBI and 10 stolen bases so far during the 2023 season and he'll have a juicy matchup on Sunday against Brady Singer. The Royals righty has a 5.80 ERA on the season. In addition, Arozarena has a single and a walk with two RBI off Singer in five career plate appearances. See who else to pick right here.

