The Dodgers finding themselves in a potential World Series preview during a regular-season interleague game isn't too uncommon on a yearly basis. But the fact that it's happening this week against the Baltimore Orioles, now that's a surprise. But the Orioles have won eight straight games thanks to a lineup loaded with top MLB DFS picks, and they are only one game behind the Rays for the best record in the American League.

Adam Frazier had two home runs last weekend as a surprising addition to MLB DFS lineups. The Orioles have averaged 6.8 runs per game over the winning streak with young stars like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander as key contributors in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. With a Dodgers lineup including Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, there will be no shortage of popular daily Fantasy baseball picks available. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Yelich went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI, returning 26 points on DraftKings and 34.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez ($5,900 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Ramirez had an eight-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday, but he extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a walk.

Ramirez has been one of the most consistent extra-base threats in baseball throughout his 11-year career. He's had at least 70 extra-base hits in four of his last five seasons, not including the shortened 2020 campaign. He led the AL with 44 doubles last season and has 41 extra-base hits, including 23 doubles, in 89 games this year. Ramirez, a switch-hitter, has a slash line of .322/.405/.524 against right-handed pitching as the Pirates are scheduled to start RHP Quinn Priester on Monday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Ramirez with outfielder Steven Kwan ($4,100 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Kwan is coming off a 4-for-5 performance with a home run and three RBI on Sunday to improve his July slash line to .327/.365/.469 over 12 games.

Kwan finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting last season after hitting .298 with a .772 OPS. Speed is a huge part of Kwan's game as he recorded 19 stolen bases to help score 89 runs as a rookie. The bigger bases have helped him on the base paths so far as he already has 14 stolen bases with 60 runs scored. Priester had a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts in Triple-A this season and makes his MLB debut on Monday. That will certainly come with some nerves as the Guardians look to take advantage of that in an intriguing MLB DFS stack opportunity. See who else to pick right here.

