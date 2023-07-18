Shohei Ohtani struck again, and this time, it was against one of the teams rumored to be interested in trading for him over the next few weeks. The two-way Angels superstar hit a tying two-run home run in the seventh inning on Monday for his 35th home run this season in an eventual Angels victory over the Yankees. Ohtani has been one of the top MLB DFS picks this season and that won't change regardless of his uniform.

Ohtani leads MLB in homers, triples (six), slugging percentage (.677) and OPS (1.068). But rostering Ohtani is never cheap for daily Fantasy baseball players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, so it's important to have an MLB DFS strategy that includes some bargains. The best way to find cheaper options is often matchup-based, so who has those plus matchups in Tuesday's MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored, returning 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, July 18. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,700 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). He is batting .317 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and an OPS of 1.079 over 11 games this month. He has provided consistent production at a position that can be difficult to find offense from for MLB DFS players with his 22 home runs being four more than any other second baseman. His .838 OPS ranks third at the position.

Albies, a switch-hitter, has 17 of his 22 home runs against right-handed pitching with a home run rate of one in every 15.9 at-bats. The Diamondbacks are scheduled to start right-hander Zach Davies, who has a 6.37 ERA over 11 starts this season, on Tuesday. The Braves lead the National League with 514 runs scored, so it's rarely a bad option to utilize Atlanta in your MLB DFS lineup.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Bregman went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in his last game on Sunday. He has at least one hit in six of his last seven games after a slow start to the season by his standard as a two-time All-Star who finished in the top five in American League MVP voting twice.

The 29-year-old has career success against Rockies probable starter Austin Gomber with a single and a walk in three career plate appearances. The right-handed hitter also has strong career splits against LHPs with a slash line of .286/.381/.505. Gomber, a southpaw, has a 6.19 ERA in 19 starts this season, and with the Astros playing at hitter's friendly Coors Field, Tuesday is an appealing matchup for Bregman. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 18, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.