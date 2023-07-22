There are many MLB DFS strategies that daily Fantasy baseball managers can deploy when filling out MLB DFS lineups. One is to roster streaking players, while another is creating an MLB DFS stack against a slumping starting pitcher. Paul Blackburn of Oakland has a 5.48 ERA on the season and has allowed 11 earned runs over his last 8.2 innings pitched. The Athletics face Houston on Saturday, which makes Astros like Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker coveted MLB DFS picks.

Likewise, sensible MLB DFS advice would be to target starting pitchers against slumping lineups. Those happen to be few and far between with all of the high-scoring games we've seen recently, but which probable starters are in advantageous positions on Saturday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Kikuchi struck out eight over 5.1 scoreless innings, returning 24.4 points on DraftKings and 40 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($6,300 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The three-time All-Star populates several leaderboards as one of the best power-hitting middle infielders in the game. Albies ranks sixth in the National League in RBI (66), eighth in home runs (22), eighth in total bases (184) and 10th in extra base hits (42).

The switch-hitting Albies has a great matchup on Saturday against Brewers RHP Adrian Houser. The 30-year-old has struggled versus left-handed batters with an OPS that is 125 points higher to lefties than righties. Albies should also take comfort in this game taking place in Milwaukee, as his OPS is 147 points higher on the road than at home.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Albies with third baseman Austin Riley ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Riley has been knocking the cover off the ball as he's homered in four straight games, with a total of five home runs over those contests. During this stretch, he also has 13 RBI, eight runs scored and eight total hits.

Riley has previous success against Houser as he has a .300 lifetime average against the pitcher. The 6:15 p.m. ET local start also plays into his favor as Riley is one of many MLB players with dramatic day/night splits. He has a .929 OPS in night games as opposed to a .608 OPS in day games. Riley's hit 20 of his 21 homers this season in night starts, so you can comfortably slot him into Saturday's MLB DFS lineups with this game taking place in the evening. See who else to pick right here.

