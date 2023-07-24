Freddie Freeman is having another MVP-caliber season, and if it wasn't for the all-around year of Braves dynamic outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the 33-year-old first baseman would have all the makings of taking home the top honor in the National League. The 2020 NL MVP is swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball, coming off his fifth multi-hit game in his last six contests on Sunday. He is batting .331 and leads the NL in slugging percentage (.585) and OPS (.997).

The Dodgers begin a three-game series with the Blue Jays on Monday. Can daily Fantasy baseball players expect Freeman's dominant run to continue and insert him into MLB DFS lineups? He won't come cheaply, but the seven-time All-Star has proven to be worth it as a top MLB DFS pick on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. In a nine-game slate on Monday, how should you form your MLB DFS strategy with about half of MLB out of action? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Albies went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a hit by pitch, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 28.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, July 24. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($4,100 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Over his last five games, he has a .313 batting average, a .421 on-base percentage, and has one homer with six runs scored. The LHB has a .793 OPS against right-handed pitching this season as the Diamondbacks are scheduled to start RHP Ryne Nelson on Monday.

Nelson has a tougher time against left-handed hitters, allowing an OPS of .875. He has a 4.30 ERA in four July starts, surrendering an .886 OPS in his first full MLB season. Nootbaar is on pace for his best batting average (.261) and on-base percentage (.360) in his three-year MLB career. He has a favorable matchup on Monday and has shown the ability to outperform this price point this season.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski ($2,900 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). The nine-year MLB veteran has bounced between the minors and majors throughout his career, and he's on pace for just his third season of playing at least 100 games. He's proven worthy of his stay in the majors this season while playing in 62 games and is currently in the middle of one of the best months of his career.

The 32-year-old is hitting .340 with an .810 OPS over 14 games in July. He's reached base safely in 12 of his 13 starts this month, which includes series against the Rays, Dodgers and Astros. The left-handed hitter is batting .314 with a .409 on-base percentage against RHPs this season as the Astros are scheduled to start righty Brandon Bielak on Monday. LHBs are hitting .286 off Bielak this season, and Jankowski has a strong chance of outperforming his price point on Monday while leaving money available for higher-priced players. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 24, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.