The 2023 MLB season continues on Thursday, and the White Sox will be sans a pair of pitchers after trading Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels on Wednesday. They'll begin a divisional series against the Guardians on Thursday and will send Dylan Cease to the mound, who has given up two earned runs and struck out 15 over 11 innings in his last two starts. Cease has had an up-and-down season, but he's one of the highest-upside pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas has been one of the hottest players in baseball over the last week, going 8-for-23 with a home run, three RBI and four stolen bases.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Albies went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 28.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman ($3,500 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). The six-year MLB veteran is having his best season since a 2019 campaign with the Yankees where he posted an .865 OPS with 13 home runs and 47 RBI over 296 plate appearances.

Tauchman has a .353 OBP so far in 2023, and he has 31 RBI despite only hitting four home runs over 205 plate appearances (his most since 2019). He'll match up with Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas on Thursday, who has given up eight earned runs and 18 hits over 11 innings in his last two starts.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado ($5,700 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The eight-time MLB All-Star got off to a sluggish start, but he's been scorching since the start of May.

Arenado is slashing .307/.357/.607 since the end of April and now has 22 home runs and 77 RBI on the season. He is 4-for-14 with a triple and three RBI in his career against Cubs lefty Justin Steele, and he's a player you'll want maximum exposure to in a shallow MLB DFS player pool. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 27, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday?