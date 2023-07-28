After a shorter five-game slate on Thursday, MLB DFS players will have plenty of options to choose from on Friday. There are 15 games scheduled with potential playoff previews such as Yankees vs. Orioles, Brewers vs. Braves and Rays vs. Astros all on tap. One of the intriguing options in the MLB DFS player pool is starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who is scheduled to make his first start for the Angels after being traded from the White Sox on Wednesday.

Should Giolito factor in your MLB DFS lineups, and who are the top MLB DFS picks across the board? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Tauchman went 3 for 6 with a home run and two RBI, returning 22 points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ($4,500 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Minnesota has a divisional battle with Kansas City on Friday, and the Royals will trot out Brady Singer as their starting pitcher. Correa has a .955 OPS in 11 career plate appearances versus Singer, who allowed eight ER in just 2.2 innings when he last faced the Twins in April.

Ever since manager Rocco Baldelli moved Correa to the leadoff spot on June 30, he's been a completely different hitter. Correa is hitting .279 as the leadoff hitter, which is above his career average (.274), and well above the .220 mark he had at any other spot in the order. He could also find success against any Royals pitcher once Singer leaves the game as Kansas City's bullpen ERA of 5.17 is the second-worst in the American League.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Schwarber has struggled all season but has an advantageous matchup on Friday against Pirates starter Mitch Keller. The RHP has allowed 14 ER over his last two starts, and Schwarber has reached base safely seven times across 10 career plate appearances versus Keller.

Additionally, the start time of this came benefits Schwarber, who sees the ball better at night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET, and Schwarber's OPS is 196 points higher in night starts than in day starts this season. So, positive splits plus a favorable batter/pitcher history make Schwarber one of the most coveted MLB DFS picks for Friday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 28, 2023

