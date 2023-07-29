Potential playoff previews abound on the Saturday MLB schedule. Yankees vs. Orioles, Braves vs. Brewers, Rays vs. Astros and Dodgers vs. Reds are all on the slate. Now MLB DFS players will be looking through these stacked matchups and others to find the best daily Fantasy values on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Will there be another offensive explosion in Braves vs. Brewers like there was in the 17-run Friday night matchup? And what hitters and pitchers should you target for MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Schwarber had a home run, a double and walked three times, returning 27 points on DraftKings and 37.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, July 29. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa at $4,500 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Correa's season-long numbers haven't been great relative to the $200 million contract he signed in the offseason. But he's heating up a bit in July, slashing .267/.347/.384 with an OPS of .731.

McClure loves the matchup against the Royals and starter Jordan Lyles, who is 1-12 with a 6.19 ERA. The Twins have hit Lyles hard this season as he has a 7.71 ERA against them, which should mean plenty of run-producing opportunities for Correa.

His optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Correa with outfielder Max Kepler ($2,800 on both sites). Kepler is also hitting well recently with an OPS .822 over the past 30 days. He has four home runs and 15 RBI during that span. Kepler has two career home runs against Lyles in eight at-bats and a staggering OPS of 1.417 against him, making Kepler a clear value play for this matchup. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 29, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.