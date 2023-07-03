The 2023 MLB season continues on Monday, and the MLB DFS player pool will be a bit on the shallow side with 10 teams off entirely and four more playing early day games. However, there are some intriguing pitching options available for Monday evening's action, including Blake Snell, Joe Ryan, Braxton Garrett and Logan Webb. But which of those starters could have the biggest impacts in your MLB DFS lineups, and who might you want to avoid?

That is the type of question that all daily Fantasy baseball players are asking in the middle of the season, and adapting your MLB DFS strategy to a changing game has been a challenge.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Braves starter Spencer Strider as one of his top MLB DFS pitchers. The result: Strider allowed two earned runs and struck out nine in six innings while recording a win over the Marlins, returning 28.8 points on DraftKings and 51 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ($4,500 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). After a strange offseason that saw Correa lose deals with the Mets and Giants in free agency because of some medical concerns, the two-time All-Star signed a six-year, $200 million contract to remain in Minnesota with vesting options from 2029-32.

And while a .218 average and .291 OBP to this point are career lows for Correa, he does enter Monday on a four-game hitting streak. He's also produced 11 home runs and 37 RBI despite his struggles. Correa having a .255 BABIP that is 58 points below his career average leaves plenty of room for improvement now that we're in the mathematical second half of the season.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,600 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel). A leading candidate for NL MVP honors at the halfway point of the season, Acuna is slashing .336/.415/.604 with 21 home runs and 54 RBI.

However, he sets himself apart with his dynamics on the base paths, stealing 39 bases and scoring 76 runs (both to lead the National League) in 83 games. With an increased emphasis on baserunning thanks to MLB rule changes, Acuna's value is at an all-time high. He also gets a plus-matchup on Monday facing Cleveland's Gavin Williams, who is making just his third career start. See who else to pick right here.

