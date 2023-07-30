With the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline looming, MLB daily Fantasy players are continuing to try to dial in their daily Fantasy baseball strategy. But you'll have to keep a close eye on lineup news for Sunday and may even want to consider certain teams who appear destined to continue selling to protect against their players from being pulled from games. The White Sox have already traded away five pitchers from their staff, meaning they'll be leaning heavily on starter Michael Kopech and a bunch of new faces in the bullpen as they take on the Guardians.

The White Sox have been one of the season's biggest underachievers, so should you consider loading Guardians into your MLB DFS lineups on Sunday? Who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be considering given all the variables in play over the next couple days? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Twins outfielder Max Kepler as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Kepler went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored, returning 23 points on DraftKings and 30.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, July 30. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. The 2015 American League Rookie of the Year is in his ninth season now, and even though he isn't having his best season offensively, his value is still apparent.

Correa has 12 home runs and 45 RBI overall this season, and he's coming up on 600 career RBI (598). He's had a hit in six of the last seven games that he's played, and a .273 BABIP that is more than 40 points below his career average leaves room for optimism he can improve a career-worst average of .228.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The three-time NL All-Star is enjoying another impressive season, as he's slashing .258/.319/.500 with 24 home runs, 74 RBI and seven stolen bases.

He's scored a run in 14 of his last 15 games and has eight RBI in his last five games. Albies is hot and he'll get to hit from the left side against Brewers righty Colin Rea. Albies has hit 19 of his 24 home runs this season off right-handed pitching, and Rea has surrendered five home runs in his last four starts. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 30, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.