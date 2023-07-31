One of several big names traded recently was Noah Syndergaard, who is slated to make his Guardians debut on Monday versus the Astros. Syndergaard has been an afterthought for daily Fantasy baseball managers this year with a 7.16 ERA, which makes the likes of Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez attractive as MLB DFS picks. But could the change of scenery be just what the former All-Star needs to rejuvenate his career? With his struggles this season, Syndergaard's MLB DFS price tags are at the lowest, so there could be value in utilizing him on Monday.

Current Astros batters are just 8 for 41 (.195) in their careers versus the RHP, so he's had lots of success against Houston over a large sample size. So, instead of rostering those big Houston bats in your MLB DFS lineups, is there more value in utilizing a low-cost but potentially high-reward option like Syndergaard? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Braves third baseman Austin Riley as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Riley went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 28.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, July 31. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Padres third baseman Manny Machado at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Machado went 2 for 5 on Sunday to push his hitting streak to six games. The six-time All-Star has been otherworldly during July with 11 home runs, 29 RBI and a 1.094 OPS.

Like many players, Machado loves hitting at Coors Field as the Padres begin a series with the Rockies on Monday. Machado has nine career homers at the ballpark, which is his most at any ballpark other than the ones he's played home games at. Add in that he gets to face Austin Gomber, whose 5.83 ERA is the third-worst in all of baseball, and you can see why Machado is a must-start for Monday's MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Machado with shortstop Xander Bogaerts ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Bogaerts has hits in 10 of his last 11 games and is batting at a .350 clip over that stretch. That includes collecting a pair of base hits plus and RBI in his last game on Sunday.

Bogaerts also gets to tee off against Gomber, and he's had previous success against the southpaw. Bogaerts is 3 for 6 with a homer and a double in his career versus Gomber, and Colorado has the second-worst bullpen ERA in the NL, so any Rockies pitcher who takes the mound could be in for a long night. Additionally, Bogaerts is a .450 career hitter at Coors Field across 20 at-bats. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 31, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.