Hot dogs, hamburgers and home runs -- what's more Fourth of July than that? With every MLB team in action and the majority of games taking place with the sun still out, the fireworks can start early with top MLB DFS picks like Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday. Who else should you factor into MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings this Fourth of July?

Acuna has a 14-game hitting streak with six home runs during that span, while Marcell Ozuna has a 13-game hitting streak with four home runs as well. Should daily Fantasy baseball players stack these Braves as a part of their MLB DFS strategy for a packed Fourth of July? Holidays are one of those days when teams often play their top lineups in front of typically larger crowds, so the stars should be out to begin the festivities and for MLB DFS lineups. So, before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Twins shortstop Carlos Correa as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Correa went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, July 4. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Albies has a hit in each of his last four games, including two home runs over that span. He leads all second baseman in home runs (20), RBI (60) and is fourth at the position with an .817 OPS. Albies has provided consistency at second base throughout the season, a position that's often challenging to find stability in MLB DFS lineups.

The switch-hitter has at least one extra-base hit in four of his last six games near the top of a red-hot Braves lineup. Atlanta enters Tuesday on a nine-game winning streak and winners of 17 of its last 18 games. The Braves are averaging 8.3 runs per game over their last four games, and Albies and his Braves teammates show no signs of slowing down against the Guardians.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Guardians outfielder Will Brennan ($2,700 on DraftKings and $2,200 on FanDuel). Brennan was selected in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft and quickly rose to the major leagues after consistently hitting at every level of the Guardians minor league system. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut on September 21 last season and hit .357 with an OPS of .900 in 45 plate appearances to close the 2022 MLB season.

Brennan has a slash line of .269/.303/.402 this year and has reached base safely in each of his last eight games. He has five RBI over that span with five home runs and 26 RBI on the season. The Braves are scheduled to start Kolby Allard against Cleveland on Tuesday, and Allard's had an inconsistent six-year career with a 5.95 ERA while bouncing between the MLB and minor leagues. Brennan comes with a cheap price tag and has the ability to outperform that mark while leaving money to add some of the stars on a day when the best of the best are expected to take the field. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 4, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.