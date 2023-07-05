The Braves had their nine-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, but as winners of 17 of their last 19 games, Atlanta has the best record of the 2023 MLB season at 57-28. The Braves have averaged 6.3 runs per game over their last five contests and have some of the top options in the MLB DFS player pool in their lineups. Daily Fantasy baseball players can't roster them all, but players like Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Sean Murphy are consistently popular MLB DFS picks.

Atlanta plays the finale of its three-game set against the Guardians on Wednesday before beginning a must-see three-game series at Tampa starting on Friday. Cleveland probable starter Cal Quantrill has struggled as of late, allowing 20 runs over his last three games including at least six runs in each contest. Is today another day to stack Braves in MLB DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? So, before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.



McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves second baseman Albies as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Albies went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI, returning 32 points on DraftKings and 43.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll ($6,000 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Carroll went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in an 8-5 loss to the Mets on Tuesday. The rookie phenom has two home runs in his last four starts and has the fifth-best OPS (.936) in baseball this season.

Carroll is the -500 favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year per Caesars Sportsbook and for good reason. After appearing in 32 games following his MLB debut on August 29 of last season, Carroll has 18 home runs, 61 runs scored and 24 stolen bases for the surprisingly first-place Diamondbacks this year. He leads the team in all three of those categories, as well as batting average (.292). Carroll has a 1.006 OPS against right-handed pitching this year as the Mets are scheduled to start RHP Kodai Senga on Wednesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Thomas had one of the best Junes in baseball with a slash line of .333/.360/.607 over his last 29 games since June 2. He is hitting .301 on the season, which is the ninth-best in baseball, as the five-year veteran is having a career season. His slash line of .301/.347/.507 would all be career highs for a full season.

Thomas also has a favorable matchup on Wednesday as the Reds are scheduled to start Graham Ashcraft. The right-handed pitcher had a 10.38 ERA over four June starts and has a 6.66 ERA over 15 starts in his second major league season. Thomas' strong hitting of late combined with Ashcraft's struggles could result in a huge day from the 27-year-old outfielder. See who else to pick right here.

