Another one of baseball's top prospects was added to the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday. The Orioles elevated outfielder Colton Cowser, a top-15 prospect in baseball, to the majors, and the 23-year-old had his first hit, an RBI single. Cowser joins a young Orioles team with budding stars like catcher Adley Rutschman, shortstop Gunnar Henderson and third baseman Jordan Westburg as popular MLB DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Cowser, the No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, joins a Baltimore youth movement in the 2023 MLB season. They've proven to be ready for the big stage, outperforming early expectations as Baltimore has the top wild card position in the AL, and daily Fantasy baseball players have taken notice. Can you count on these young Orioles when building MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Lopez tossed a four-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks, returning 50.85 points on DraftKings and 73 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien ($6,100 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Semien has been a consistent presence at the top of the order for the Rangers, who have scored the most runs in baseball (513) this season. The 32-year-old leads the American League with 68 runs scored and has a slash line of .277/.341/.446 this year.

Semien played in all 162 games in 2019 and 2021 and in 161 contests last season. He's taken the field in all 87 games this season as a player both managers and daily Fantasy baseball players can rely on to produce every day. The Rangers sit atop the AL West with 51 wins due to their offensive prowess with Semien leading off the lineup. He ranks second for second basemen in RBI (56) and total bases (164), while leading in doubles (25) to provide an offensive spark at a position that's sometimes hard to find production in MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Semien with first baseman Nate Lowe ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Lowe has three extra-base hits over his last five games with at least one hit in four of those five games. The 27-year-old has nine home runs this season after blasting 27 long balls last year.

Lowe, a left-handed hitter, has seven of his nine home runs against RHPs with an OPS of .833 as the Red Sox are scheduled to start righty Kutter Crawford on Thursday. The Rangers have averaged 6.3 runs per game over their last three games and scored at least five runs in six of their last nine games with a potent offense that can break out on any day. Lowe in the middle of that order is a daily threat to post huge MLB DFS scores and creates an appealing stack with Semien against Boston on Thursday. See who else to pick right here.

