The youth movement of the 2023 MLB season is in full effect, and many of the highest-ranked prospects in baseball are blasting pitches over the fences. Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and Reds third baseman/shortstop Elly De La Cruz were two of the top-ranked prospects entering the 2023 MLB season and daily Fantasy baseball players have certainly taken notice. Alvarez leads all catchers in home runs (16) despite fewer than 200 at-bats and he's hit a long ball in three straight games, making him a popular option for MLB DFS lineups.

De La Cruz has also shown his quick ability to adapt to major league pitching. He's batting .325 on the season, including hitting .643 with four extra-base hits over the last three games. How should you implement the young talent when locking in your MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman are two other intriguing young players in the MLB DFS player pool to consider when forming MLB DFS lineups. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Carrasco tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one walk and four strikeouts, returning 27.6 points on DraftKings and 46 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Seager is on a nine-game hitting streak and has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games. He has three straight three-hit games, including hitting a home run on Thursday.

The 29-year-old missed a little more than a month with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the lineup. But he's been one of the best hitters in baseball since June 1 with a slash line of .389/.453/.656 over 32 games for the second-best OPS in baseball (1.109), only trailing Shohei Ohtani over that span. Seager, a left-handed hitter, has career success against Nationals right-hander probable starter Trevor Williams. In fact, he's sporting a .333 average over 12 at-bats against Williams and he has an OPS of 1.106 against right-handers this season.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Seager with catcher Jonah Heim ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Heim is hitting .333 with a .929 OPS over five July contests and is coming off a 2-for-3 performance with a walk, double and two RBI on Thursday.

Heim provides stability at a position that can be difficult to find points for MLB DFS lineups. He leads all catchers in RBI (56) and tops all catchers with at least 220 at-bats in batting average (.282), while ranking second in OPS (.815). Heim, a switch-hitter, will also get the benefit of hitting left-handed against a RHP with weaker splits against left-handed batters. Heim has 11 of the 12 home runs against right-handers and Williams has a 5.12 ERA over his last four starts. The Rangers lead baseball in runs scored (519) and Friday provides another appealing Rangers stack opportunity. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 7, 2023

