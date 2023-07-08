The top two teams in baseball did not produce many offensive fireworks in their series opener on Friday night, as the Braves escaped with a 2-1 win over the Rays. All-Star catcher Sean Murphy's two-run home run was the difference, with Tampa Bay's lone run coming via a Wander Franco solo blast. Both starting pitchers were valuable additions to MLB DFS lineups, but should you target Saturday's starters with your MLB DFS picks? Spencer Strider (10-2, 3.66 ERA) will be on the mound for Atlanta, while Taj Bradley (5-4, 5.27 ERA) is starting for Tampa Bay.

Atlanta's lineup has been deadly this season, homering in 24 consecutive games. Ronald Acuna Jr. (16) and Marcell Ozuna (15) both had lengthy hitting streaks snapped on Friday, but they will still be popular options from the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Rangers shortstop Corey Seager as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Seager had two hits, including a home run, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien ($6,200 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Semien has been the catalyst for a Texas lineup that leads the majors in batting average (.275). He has already cracked the 100-hit mark to go along with 11 home runs and 56 RBI, batting .273.

The 32-year-old still adds plenty of value on the base paths, stealing nine bases before the All-Star break. He has a favorable matchup against Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin, who is 1-5 with a 4.70 ERA this season. Semien has two homers in eight career games against Washington, and McClure would not be surprised if he homers again on Saturday afternoon.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Semien with first baseman Nate Lowe ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Lowe ranks second to Semien in hits atop the deadly lineup, racking up 94 hits at a .269 clip. He has homered nine times and driven in 45 runs, while ranking in the top 10 of the AL in hits, runs (55) and doubles (24).

Irvin has allowed at least three earned runs in six of his 11 outings this season, and it is difficult to see him slowing down the team with the best batting average in the majors. Lowe has been outstanding against Washington in eight career meetings, batting .375 with a pair of home runs and six RBI. He should have continued success against the Nationals, who have lost 15 of their last 16 home games. See who else to pick right here.

