Baseball isn't considered nearly as much of a star-driven sport as other popular American sports such as basketball and football. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are undoubtedly the most recognizable teammates in the sport though with the Angels. The duo reminded the baseball community of their star power when Ohtani hit two home runs and Trout added a long ball on Wednesday. The Angels begin a four-game series against the Astros on Thursday. How should you factor them into your MLB DFS strategy for daily Fantasy baseball on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Ohtani and Trout are one of only two teammates in the top 10 in home runs for the 2023 MLB season. They've been impactful players in the MLB DFS player pool since entering the league. The Astros send Framber Valdez to the mound on Thursday as one of the stronger pitchers in baseball. Should you still utilize these Angels superstars in your MLB DFS picks? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Padres pitcher Blake Snell as his top pitcher. The result: Snell tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts, returning 23.9 points on DraftKings and 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Padres outfielder Juan Soto ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Soto is familiar with career success against Marlins probable starter Jesus Luzardo as the 24-year-old outfielder is 3-for-7 with two walks over his career against the left-handed pitcher.

Soto rebounded in May following a rough April to begin the season. The two-time All-Star had a slash line of .333/.482/.632 in May for an OPS of 1.114 compared to an OPS of .803 in April. Soto has one of the best eyes at the plate over his six-year career, as he's finished with an on-base percentage of at least .400 in five of those seasons. He is second in baseball with a .424 on-base percentage and ranks eighth in OPS with a .924 mark. His power numbers are up this season as well with 10 home runs after two months. He averaged 28 home runs over the last two seasons.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Soto with outfielder/shortstop Fernando Tatis ($6,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Tatis has shown tremendous power against left-handed pitchers this season with four home runs in 35 at-bats for a home run rate of one in every 8.75 at-bats. The 24-year-old has showcased that power lately with two home runs and four RBI over his last five games. After a slow start in the power department following his suspension and shoulder injury, Tatis has four home runs in his last 11 games. He led the National League with 42 long balls in 2021.

Luzardo has been far more successful against left-handed hitters this season, which should play to Tatis' advantage as a right-handed batter on Thursday. Right-handed hitters have an OPS of .857 against Luzardo this season, as opposed to left-handed hitters at a .564 clip. These numbers certainly strengthen Tatis' likelihood of a strong game on Thursday as he has a .999 OPS against left-handed pitching this year. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 1, 2023

