Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson climbed up the top prospect rankings entering the 2023 MLB season. He was drafted in the second round in 2019, quickly emerged as one of the best players in his class, and made his MLB debut on August 31 last season. After a slow start to the 2023 MLB season, Henderson has proven why he was such a highly touted prospect and one for daily Fantasy baseball players to keep an eye on when forming MLB DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and Fanduel. The 21-year-old has a slash line of .458/.480/1.000 in June with his OPS of 1.400 the best of all hitters with at least 20 at-bats this month.

The Orioles begin a three-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Red Sox pitcher James Paxton as a top pitcher in his DFS picks. The result: Paxton tossed six innings, allowing one run (none earned) on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts, returning 26.5 points on DraftKings and 46 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Reds third baseman/shortstop Elly De La Cruz ($4,700 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). The 21-year-old has certainly lived up to the hype of one of the best prospects in baseball since making his MLB debut on June 6. He had a 112-mph double in his first official MLB at-bat after walking in his first plate appearance and followed by launching a 458-foot home run the next day.

De La Cruz had his first hitless game in his seven-game career on Monday, but he entered the contest with a slash line of .364/.481/.519 over his first 22 at-bats. He has seven runs scored, four RBI and three extra-base hits a week into his MLB career. The Royals are scheduled to send Jordan Lyles to the mound on Tuesday, who is winless with an ERA of 6.84 in 13 starts. He has allowed at least four earned runs in eight of his last nine starts.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). The four-time All-Star has had a disappointing start to the season by his standards. His slash line of .256/.327/.402 is his worst since 2018 and his batting average is his lowest since his 2014 rookie season, but Springer has shown flashes of his true talent as of late.

Springer enters Tuesday on a three-game hitting streak, batting .500 with three extra-base hits over that span. He has a career OPS of .844 over 10 seasons and has shown the ability to quickly get out of slumps. The Orioles are scheduled to start Dean Kremer, who allowed six runs over five innings against the Brewers in his last start. With Springer's slow start to the 2023 MLB season dropping down his MLB DFS price, this could be a good day and time to roster the veteran. See who else to pick right here.

