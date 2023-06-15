Even by the ridiculous standard Shohei Ohtani has set during his five-and-a-half MLB seasons, what he's doing now continues to showcase his one-of-a-kind ability. Ohtani hit his American League-leading 21st home run on Wednesday and his fifth long ball in his last six games. But what makes him truly unique in baseball and in MLB DFS circles is his pitching ability as Ohtani will take the mound on Thursday against the Rangers.

With a 3.32 ERA and 1.04 WHIP this year, should daily Fantasy baseball players insert Ohtani in MLB DFS lineups as a pitcher on Thursday? He is unlike any player baseball has been since Babe Ruth and you can bet Ruth would have been an MLB DFS wonder if sites like DraftKings and FanDuel were around in the 1920s. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.



McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Semien went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Albies hit his 15th home run on Wednesday, which is tied for the most long balls in baseball for second basemen with the Cardinals' Nolan Gorman. He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored as he's scored four runs in the last three games and has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games.

Albies missed the majority of last season with a shoulder injury after hitting 30 home runs in the 2021 campaign. The two-time All-Star provides pop at a position that's often one of the weaker-hitting positions on the field, and Thursday seems to be an even more favorable matchup. The 26-year-old has career success against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, hitting .333 (6-for-18) with three extra-base hits against the LHP. Albies, a switch hitter, has been one of the best hitters in baseball against left-handed pitching this season, ranking fifth in batting average (.394), sixth in slugging (.718) and eighth in OPS (1.121).

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Albies with catcher Sean Murphy ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Murphy ranks near the top for catchers in nearly every offensive category, including second in home runs (12) and RBI (42) and first in slugging percentage (.526) and OPS (.903).

Murphy, a right-handed hitter, also does most of his damage against left-handed pitchers. The 28-year-old has a slash line of .306/.404/.571 against left-handers this season, and Freeland has struggled on the road more than at home recently, which is surprising since the Rockies play at hitter's friendly Coors Field. Freeland has allowed five earned runs in two of his last three road starts as the Braves MLB DFS stack looks appealing at home against the Rockies. See who else to pick right here.

