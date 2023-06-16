All 30 MLB teams are in action on Friday so there's a robust MLB DFS player pool. But one of the 15 games really stands out and that's Braves vs. Rockies at 7:20 p.m. ET. The game features two starting pitchers with ERAs over 5.00, and its total of 10.5 is the highest of the day per Caesars Sportsbook. So, should you load up your MLB DFS lineups with players from the game like Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Elias Diaz?

Or, if you're looking for a cheaper option to not put a strain on your MLB DFS salary cap, perhaps rostering Ezequiel Tovar would be a smart move. He homered versus Atlanta on Thursday and has hits in eight of his last nine games.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Braves second baseman Albies as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Albies went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, returning 17 points on DraftKings and 22.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, June 16.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). The reigning National League MVP has reached base safely nine times over his last five games, including hits in each one of them. He's also had success against Mets probable Tylor Megill, going 1-for-2 versus the pitcher with a double and a run scored.

That's just part of the success Goldschmidt has had against the Mets over his career. He's a lifetime .295 hitter but is hitting .306 all-time versus the Mets, so there shouldn't be any drop-off once McGill leaves the game. Additionally, New York sending a right-handed pitcher to the mound also plays in Goldschmidt's favor as 10 of his 11 home runs this season have come against RHPs, and his OPS is 153 points higher vs. righties than lefties.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Goldschmidt with third baseman Nolan Arenado ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Arenado enters Friday on a nine-game hit streak that's currently the longest in the National League. Over this stretch, he's batting .412 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI.

One should note that the Mets vs. Cardinals game has a 7:10 p.m. ET start time because Arenado is discernibly better at night than during the day. He's hitting .310 in night games this season compared to .240 in day starts. Furthermore, the splits do not favor Megill with the night start as his ERA is 7.04 at night compared to 4.05 during the day. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 16, 2023

