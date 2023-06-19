The Giants return to San Francisco after three-game sweeps over the Cardinals and Dodgers, and their offense has put together some of the best performances in the sport over the last week. LaMonte Wade Jr., Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Crawford have been key members of the MLB DFS player pool and shined for the Giants, who have averaged 9.3 runs per game over their last seven contests.

Is stacking Giants hitters a good MLB DFS strategy to begin a four-game series with the Padres on Monday? The Padres have no shortage of attractive MLB DFS picks such as Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., so can Padres hitters keep up with Giants for daily Fantasy baseball players on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Thomas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, June 19.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson ($3,800 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). He has two multi-hit games in his last three contests and has been a key figure for a Reds team that has won eight straight games. Cincinnati begins a three-game series with the struggling Rockies after sweeping the Astros in its previous series.

The Rockies are scheduled to start left-hander Austin Gomber, who has posted a 7.29 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP over 14 starts this season, including an 8.53 ERA in three June starts. Stephenson, a right-handed hitter, also does most of his damage against LHPs, with a batting average of .314 and an OPS of .760 against southpaws this season. The 26-year-old doesn't come with a hefty price tag, and combined with the success of the Reds offense as of late, he makes for an appealing catcher on Monday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez ($4,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Jimenez entered Sunday on a six-game hitting streak with three home runs during the span before going hitless in four at-bats. The 26-year-old is batting .300 with an OPS of .786 against left-handed pitchers this season as the Rangers are scheduled to send left-hander Andrew Heaney to the mound on Monday.

Jimenez has been one of the stronger powers hitters in the game since blasting 31 home runs as a rookie in 2019. But that was the only season Jimenez has played more than 84 games. He's produced a home run rate that would average him 30 home runs a year if he played entire seasons, so when he's healthy, he can produce with the best power hitters in the sport. The outfielder has seven homers in 40 games this year and looks to continue his hot hitting on Monday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.