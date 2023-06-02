When baseball banned infield shifts prior to the 2023 MLB season, it was done with the goal of seeing more balls put in play, runners on base and fewer strikeouts. Two months into the season, baseball fans are seeing some positive changes and daily Fantasy baseball players should certainly take note as well. One example of this is hitting streaks. The 2022 MLB season had six different hitting streaks of at least 20 games. There have already been three this season at this mark, including Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, who are both actively sporting a 20-game hitting streak.

The Dodgers host the Yankees this weekend and the Rangers host the Mariners. Should you include these two hot hitters in MLB picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? A streaky hitter can do wonders for MLB DFS lineups and Freeman and Semien are two of the most attractive players in the MLB DFS player pool right now. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Padres outfielder/shortstop Fernando Tatis as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Tatis went 3-for-4 with three doubles, four RBI and two runs scored, returning 34 points on DraftKings and 47.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, June 2. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Phillies outfielder/first baseman Bryce Harper ($6,000 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery this offseason, is having a slower power start in 2023 after making his debut on May 2, but he has his second-best batting average (.302) since 2017. His mere production after making his season debut less than six months after such a serious surgery showcases his raw talent.

The two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star has career success against Nationals probable starter Josiah Gray. Harper is 2-for-5 with a walk and a home run against the right-handed pitcher. Harper, a left-handed hitter, has a slash line of .389/.508/.593 against right-handed pitchers this year. His .508 on-base percentage over 67 plate appearances against right-handers would lead baseball if he had enough to qualify. His 1.100 OPS would also rank second in baseball, only trailing the Yankees' Aaron Judge.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Harper with outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Schwarber has even stronger career numbers against Gray with two home runs in 10 at-bats and a .400 batting average against the 25-year-old pitcher.

Schwarber led the National League with 46 home runs last season and he's been one of the most consistent power hitters in baseball over the last seven seasons. The 30-year-old has struggled over the first two months of 2023, but he still has 13 home runs, which ranks tied for 10th in baseball. He has a career home run rate of one in every 12.4 at-bats and an OPS of .874 against right-handers. The ability to stack Harper and Schwarber against a young, right-hander pitcher is an appealing play for Friday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 2, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.