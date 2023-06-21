All 30 MLB teams are in action on Wednesday, but the MLB DFS player pool contains less than half of those squads. That's because there is both an afternoon slate and a late slate, with just six games in the latter. But even with that, there are still elite MLB DFS picks available in the night slate including Julio Rodriguez, Jose Ramirez, Freddie Freeman and Fernando Tatis Jr. But players of that caliber come with heavy price tags, so what cheaper options could you find on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

Jordan Walker of St. Louis could be an option as the rookie has gone streaking, again. Earlier this season he had a 21-game hitting streak, which is the longest by a player under 21 years old in over a century, and now Walker has hit in 13 straight. Walker was optioned to the minors in between these two streaks, so he could still be a low-cost, high-reward option for MLB DFS lineups. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Yankees SP Gerrit Cole as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Cole allowed just one earned run across 7.1 innings while striking out eight and picking up the win to return 30.9 points on DraftKings and 53 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien ($6,200 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Semien is the leadoff hitter for the best offense in baseball, so he has lots of run-scoring opportunities. He leads the American League with 60 runs, while ranking second in hits (85), fourth in total bases (141) and fifth in RBI (54).

Texas takes on White Sox SP Michael Kopech on Wednesday, and Semien has previous success against the right-hander. Semien is 1-for-3 with a walk against the pitcher, and that lone hit was a two-run home run. Additionally, the splits in this matchup favor Semien as all 10 of his home runs this season have come against RHPs like Kopech.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Semien with shortstop Corey Seager ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). Seager went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBI in his last game, which came just two days after he went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in a contest. He's now hitting a blistering .427 in the month of June.

Seager is the No. 2 hitter behind Semien, so his stat opportunities are nearly just as good in being a part of Texas' explosive lineup. The former Dodger missed six weeks due to an injury, but he's been, literally, the best hitter in baseball when active. Among players with at least 190 plate appearances, Seager has the best OPS (1.081), while his .367 batting average only trails Luis Arraez. See who else to pick right here.

