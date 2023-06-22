The Reds aren't the only National League team on an active double-digit winning streak in the 2023 MLB season. The San Francisco Giants, who finished at .500 last season, won their 10th straight game on Wednesday, and victory on Thursday would result in their longest winning streak since 1998. Should daily Fantasy baseball players continue to ride the hot bats of hitters like Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford and J.D. Davis in Thursday's MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

Thursday provides limited MLB DFS lineup options with only eight games on the docket. Team stacks could prove to be a wise MLB DFS strategy with the shrunken schedule, so should you spend for players like Ronald Acuna Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Ramirez in MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.



McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Angels SP Shohei Ohtani as one of his top DFS pitchers. The result: Ohtani struck out 12 over seven innings and allowed just one earned run to return 33.55 points on DraftKings and 58 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). He entered Wednesday on a five-game hitting streak, and although that was snapped, he reached base safely three times with two walks and getting hit by a pitch. Marte has reached base safely in 15 straight games and in 45 of his last 46 games.

Marte ranks third in on-base percentage (.559), fourth in batting average (.444) and seventh in OPS (1.300) in baseball over eight games since June 12. He has been one of the most consistent second basemen this season with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 52 runs scored and an OPS of .864 at a position that can be challenging to find daily Fantasy baseball contributions from. Washington is scheduled to start right-hander Jake Irvin, who has a 5.25 ERA over eight starts this season, and the switch-hitting Marte is once again an attractive option in a limited MLB DFS player pool.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Thomas is batting .361 with an OPS of 1.079 over his current nine-game hitting streak and has cemented his position as the everyday right fielder for the Nationals in his second full season in Washington. They haven't been cheap hits either, as Thomas ranks 29th in baseball in hard-hit rate (48.3%) over that span.

The 27-year-old has seen the ball well from Diamondbacks probable left-handed starter Tommy Henry as well. Thomas is 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk in six career plate appearances against the 25-year-old pitcher. Thomas, a right-handed hitter, also has strong splits against LHPs this season with a slash line of .355/.406/1.051 against southpaws. He has six home runs in 93 at-bats for a home run rate of one in every 15.5 at-bats against lefties. See who else to pick right here.

