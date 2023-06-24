The Cincinnati Reds will aim for their longest winning streak in franchise history when they host the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon. They overcame a 5-0 deficit in an 11-10 win on Friday night, matching their franchise record with a 12th consecutive victory. Star rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, becoming the team's first player to do so in 34 years. He was one of the best players to include in MLB DFS lineups on Friday, while teammate Joey Votto hit a pair of home runs.

Votto was playing in just his fourth game of the season since missing nearly four months of games due to a surgery last August. Should you snag him from Saturday's MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning as his top DFS pitcher. The result: Dunning allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks across seven strong innings, returning 10.95 points on DraftKings and 25 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, June 24. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna ($6,500 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). While his performance was ultimately overshadowed by Cincinnati's comeback win, Acuna went 3 of 5 with a home run and another stolen base on Friday night. He is becoming a must-back player in MLB DFS contests, as he is the top DFS player in the league through 75 games.

The 25-year-old is on pace for an MVP season, slugging 16 home runs and swiping 33 bases to go along with a .329 batting average. He has hit safely in four consecutive games and has three homers in his last eight contests. Acuna might be an expensive player to roster on Saturday, but McClure sees no reason to fade the superstar right now.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Mets outfielder Starling Marte ($3,600 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Marte has quietly been New York's third-best option at the plate this season, and he is available at a cheap price in Saturday's loaded player pool. He put together back-to-back multi-hit games at Houston earlier this week, driving in three runs in those outings.

The veteran has been adding value to DFS contests by swiping bases, sitting among the league leaders with 20 steals. He is rarely going to deliver home runs, but his ability to do damage when he gets on base makes him an underrated player. McClure has identified Marte has a valuable weapon to add to DFS lineups on Saturday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 24, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.