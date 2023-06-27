The decline of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara is rather astonishing. He was one of the most dominating pitchers and a top MLB DFS pick last season with a 2.28 ERA en route to winning the National League Cy Young. But midway into the 2023 MLB season, Alcantara has transformed into a below-average pitcher and albatross for MLB DFS lineups. The 27-year-old has more than doubled his ERA to a 5.08 mark and had his strikeouts per nine innings drop from 8.1 to 7.3.

Last season, daily Fantasy baseball players wouldn't want to touch opposing hitters playing the Marlins. This year, it's a favorable strategy to stack against Alcantara. Alcantara, who is coming off allowing five runs in his last outing, takes the ball tonight against the Red Sox.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Orioles outfielder Austin Hays as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Hays went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 22.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers OF/SS/2B Mookie Betts ($6,400 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). Betts hit his second leadoff home run in his last three games in the Dodgers' last contest on Sunday against the Astros. He had four RBI in the three-game series against the Astros as the Dodgers begin a three-game series at hitter's friendly Coors Field against a struggling Rockies team on Tuesday.

The six-time All-Star has been one of the best and most versatile players in baseball throughout his 10-year career. He's played 26 games in the infield (15 at second base, 11 at shortstop) this season and the ability to get his production at a middle infield position can be extremely valuable. The 30-year-old hit a career-high 35 home runs last year and he's carried that power into the 2023 MLB season with 19 long balls in 74 games. He wasted no time last weekend being aggressive from his opening at-bat, and there's good reason to expect that to continue on Tuesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo ($3,700 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Rizzo reached base safely in all six games of the Yankees' most recent homestand with at least one hit in four of the six games in New York. The Yankees begin a three-game series in Oakland against an Athletics team with the worst record in baseball at 20-60, and Rizzo has at least one hit in five of his last six games in Oakland.

Rizzo, who hit 32 home runs in 130 games last season, isn't producing the same in the power department this season with 11 long balls in 72 games, but his batting average is nearly 50 points higher at .270 this season. The Athletics are scheduled to start right-hander Paul Blackburn on Tuesday, and Rizzo has a home run in one of his three career at-bats against Blackburn. Rizzo, a left-handed hitter, has a career OPS of .860 against RHPs and should be in a favorable matchup on Tuesday. See who else to pick right here.

