The San Diego Padres have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB this season, sitting five games below .500 heading into Saturday's MLB DFS slate. San Diego has some of the league's biggest names on its roster, but those players have not been able to get things going thus far. Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado are all batting worse than .260 through the first 57 games of the season. Should you avoid all of them with your Saturday MLB DFS lineups?

Saturday night's MLB DFS player pool includes stars from the Yankees, Dodgers, Rays and Braves. With so many options to choose from on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, it is important to read through quality MLB DFS advice. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty as his top DFS pitcher. The result: Flaherty allowed one earned run while striking out six batters across 5.1 innings, returning 16.6 points on DraftKings and 31 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($5,800 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Olson has gone hitless in his last two games and is batting a mediocre .231 so far this season. However, he has more than made up for his batting average by showcasing his power, crushing 17 home runs and driving in 42 runs.

He has three homers in his last six games and has walked four times during that stretch. Olson is facing Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.37 ERA), who has allowed at least four earned runs on five occasions this year. Olson's batting average will steer some DFS owners in other directions, but his power and run-producing ability makes him a player worth rostering on Saturday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Olson with catcher Sean Murphy ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Murphy has been a consistent threat in the middle of a loaded lineup, batting .285 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI. He has recorded hits in 11 of his last 12 games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into Saturday's game in Arizona.

Murphy is batting .400 in four career games at Chase Field, so he is comfortable with the environment. The 28-year-old has a favorable matchup against an inconsistent starting pitcher who allowed five earned runs on eight hits his last time out. Murphy should be able to take advantage of the opportunity, and his consistency makes him a player to feel good about backing in MLB DFS contests. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 3, 2023

