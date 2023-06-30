Shohei Ohtani continues to break records and shatter expectations in the 2023 MLB season. The two-way superstar hit his 14th home run in June on Thursday, setting a new Angels record for home runs in a month. He leads baseball with 29 home runs and is tied for the lead in RBI (66). Whether on the mound or in the lineup, Ohtani always comes with one of the most expensive MLB DFS price tags for daily Fantasy baseball players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, but he continues to prove to be one worthy of trying to fit into MLB DFS lineups.

What more can Ohtani do? He is on pace for nearly 60 home runs and has a 3.02 ERA in 16 starts as an elite member of the MLB DFS player pool. But in making him one of your MLB DFS picks, daily Fantasy baseball players will need to find ways to select cheaper players that could outperform their price tags. Specific matchups will go a long way to finding those. So, before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Dodgers outfielder J.D. Martinez as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Martinez went 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored, returning 31 points on DraftKings and 41.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Arraez could become the first player since Ted Williams in 1941 to hit .400 in a season. The 26-year-old is batting .392 midway through the 2023 MLB season and his consistency has shined since Opening Day with his batting average never dipping below .371 this year.

Arraez had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, but he's reached base safely in his last 13 games. He led the American League with a .316 batting average last season with the Twins. After MLB decided to ban the shift this season, the left-handed hitter has been able to find more cracks in the defense. Arraez has a slash line of .397/.453/.955 against right-handed pitching this season as the Braves are scheduled to send RHP Mike Soroka to the mound on Friday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Arraez with outfielder Jazz Chisholm ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Chisholm has a five-game hitting streak, including home runs in back-to-back games, and has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games. The 25-year-old hit 14 home runs in 60 games last season and has nine long balls in 42 games this year. The new rules have also increased his aggression on the bases with 14 steals in 16 attempts after swiping 12 bases last season.

The Marlins acquired Chisholm in 2019 from the Diamondbacks in exchange for starting pitcher Zac Gallen. Chisholm made the All-Star Game last season but didn't play in the game and missed the final three months of the season with a back injury. Now that he's healthy, the left-handed hitter has an OPS of .852 with eight of his nine home runs against RHPs. Soroka has struggled this season with an 8.38 ERA over 9.2 innings in two starts after missing the last two seasons with multiple Achilles injuries. These struggles could lead to a big day from a Marlins stack of left-handed hitters. See who else to pick right here.

