Tuesday was a tough day for test results for some current and former New York baseball players. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (toe) and starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (shoulder) was placed on the injured list. Rangers starting pitcher and two-time Cy Young winner with the Mets Jacob deGrom learned he needed to have Tommy John surgery due to a torn UCL. What impact will this have for daily Fantasy baseball players? Judge, fresh off his MVP and American League record 62 home run season, was in the middle of another terrific power run with five home runs over his last six games. His loss doesn't only remove him from the MLB DFS player pool, but the effect on the rest of the Yankees lineup will be at the forefront of MLB DFS strategy.

The Yankees scored six runs over their last two games. They had 39 runs in their prior six games with Judge in the lineup. Can you still trust Yankees hitters when forming a MLB DFS lineup on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel without Judge? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers outfielder JD Martinez as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Martinez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman ($5,400 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Freeman had a grand slam in the Dodgers' 9-8 loss on Tuesday for his 11th home run of the season. He had his 20-game hitting streak snapped on Friday but he ranks third in baseball in batting average (.329) and OPS (.967).

The six-time All-Star has hit at least .300 in six of his last seven seasons, including the last four years. He led the National League with a .407 on-base percentage last season and sports a .402 clip this year. Despite being a left-handed hitter, Freeman actually has a higher OPS against left-handed pitching this season as the Reds are scheduled to send left-hander Brandon Williamson to the mound on Wednesday. His OPS of 1.033 is better than any left-handed hitter against left-handed pitching this season. The 2020 NL MVP has the best average (.394) and second-best on-base percentage (.470) and OPS (1.182) since May 10.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Freeman with third baseman Max Muncy ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Muncy had a RBI double on Tuesday for his eighth RBI in his last eight games and he is third in baseball in home runs (18) and RBI (43). The Dodgers have scored at least six runs in seven of their nine contests.

Williamson faces his toughest test yet in his fifth career start against a loaded Dodgers lineup. He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft and made his major league debut on May 16. In a limited sample size, left-handers have a higher batting average against Williams at .231, and with Muncy and Freeman both being left-handed bats, the veterans could have a nice matchup against the 25-year-old pitcher. Muncy was removed from Tuesday's game in the seventh inning with a minor injury (a jammed middle finger), so daily Fantasy baseball players should monitor that. But if Muncy is in the lineup Wednesday, he's an intriguing stack with Freeman at a hitter's friendly Great American Ball Park. See who else to pick right here.

