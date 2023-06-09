It's Friday which means there's a full MLB DFS slate with every team in action. There's also as robust an MLB DFS player pool in terms of pitching options as lots of elite players will be toting the rubber. Shohei Ohtani, Gerrit Cole, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray are just some of the pitchers available on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. But these players won't come cheaply, which means trade-offs will have to be made to complete your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Perhaps someone like Ramon Laureano could factor into your MLB DFS strategy as he brings a nine-game hitting streak into Milwaukee. He's someone that won't break the bank and would allow you to splurge on some of the more high-end options. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez in his MLB DFS player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Alvarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI, returning 32 points on DraftKings and 43.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, June 9. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel). After two injury-shortened seasons, Acuna has suited up for every game this season and is showing off his five-tool abilities. He is the National League MVP favorite at Caesars Sportsbook as he ranks among the top three in the league in batting average, hits, runs, total bases and stolen bases.

Atlanta faces Nationals starter Josiah Gray on Friday, and the two also locked horns in the first week of the 2023 MLB season. In that game, Acuna homered off Gray, and the star outfielder also enters Friday's matchup on a nice run. He's on a modest six-game hitting streak, with a .393 batting average over that stretch as well as six stolen bases, showing off his ability as a multi-category contributor.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Acuna with second baseman Ozzie Albies ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Albies has three home runs over his last four games, while also contributing six RBI and scoring five runs over that stretch. Albies is on pace for career highs in both home runs and RBI.

He has also had success against Gray, going 4-for-9 (.444) in his career versus the Washington RHP. That includes a homer as well as three walks. Albies has battered the Nationals throughout his career, with a .298 average against Washington. That's his second-highest batting average against any team he has at least 125 plate appearances against, so Albies should have success even when Gray leaves the game. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 9, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.