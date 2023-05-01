Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn't produced quite the same in the power department since returning from his wrist injury and an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs at the rate the San Diegos Padres superstar did prior to missing nearly 18 months. But after an 0-for-5 outing in his first game back on April 20, Tatis is on a eight-game hitting streak entering Monday's home matchup with the Cincinnati Reds and a consistent scorer for daily Fantasy baseball players. Tatis Jr. hasn't posted many top-tier scoring outputs in the MLB DFS player pool, but he does have seven hits, including a home run, with five RBI over his last four games.

Tatis Jr. has two home runs in 41 at-bats after entering the season with a home run every 12.8 at-bats over his career. Is the slow April power month just a result of shaking off some rust, or is this sustainable? It's a trend daily Fantasy baseball players will want to keep and eye on when making their MLB DFS lineups on sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Walker went 3-for-5 with a home run, a run scored and two RBI, returning 22 points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers ($6,200 on DratKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Devers, who ranks tied for second in baseball with 10 home runs and tied for third with 27 RBI, had two home runs and five RBI last week.

Devers, a left-handed hitter, has done the vast majority of his damage this season against right-handed pitchers and the Toronto Blue Jays are set to send out right-hander Jose Berrios on Monday at Fenway Park. Devers has seven home runs in 77 at-bats against right-handers compared to three home runs in 46 at-bats against lefties. The 26-year-old third baseman also has a .594 slugging percentage and .893 OPS against right-handers, well above the league average of .405 slugging and .726 OPS this season.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette ($5,900 on DraftKings, $3,900 on FanDuel). Bichette went 2-for-6 and two runs scored, including blasting a 460-foot, three-run home run on Sunday. The 25-year-old shortstop has two home runs and six RBI over the last four games, with two multi-hit performances over that span and ranks 14th in baseball with a .317 batting average.

Bichette also has career success against Red Sox probable starter Corey Kluber. He is 5-for-11 for a .455 batting average with a home run against Kluber. The Red Sox starter has struggled the majority of his five outings with a 6.75 ERA and just 20 strikeouts over 24 innings this season. He has been either really good or really bad this season. His good is two outings of allowing two runs over 11 innings. But his bad, including surrendering seven runs in five innings against the Minnesota Twins on April 19, has resulted in 16 runs over 13 innings in three starts. This looks like a strong matchup for Devers. See who else to pick here.

