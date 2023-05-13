Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras will try to get back on track when he faces the red-hot Orioles on Saturday night. He has allowed nine earned runs over his last 10.1 innings, giving up five runs on nine hits across five innings in a loss to Toronto last Sunday. The Orioles have won 17 of their last 23 games, so should you be including their stars in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday? Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning on Friday night to complete his first cycle and the franchise's seventh cycle since relocating to Baltimore in 1954.

Pittsburgh has lost 10 of its last 11 games, scoring three runs or less in each game. The Pirates are not providing profitable returns in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, so many people will avoid them with their MLB DFS strategy on Saturday. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Arenado had four hits and a home run, returning 27 points on DraftKings and 34.4 points of FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, May 13. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper ($5,700 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Harper put his team on his back in the eighth inning on Friday night, beginning with a two-run double to take the lead. He stole third base and scored on a throwing error later in the frame, notching his first stolen base of the season.

The 30-year-old has four multi-hit performances through eight games, silencing any concerns following his return from Tommy John surgery. He is batting .344 with a home run, three RBI, nine runs scored and two doubles through 36 plate appearances. Harper is playing at the hitter-friendly Coors Field against a rookie starting pitcher, making him a valuable addition to MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Harper with Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). While Turner has not quite found his top level so far this season, he has still been productive on a nightly basis. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games with another base knock on Friday night, and he hit a solo home run against the Red Sox last Saturday.

Turner is tied for the second-most hits on the roster (42) to go along with four home runs and four stolen bases. He is facing Colorado rookie starter Ryan Feltner, who is 2-2 with a mediocre 5.08 ERA. Feltner lasted just 3.1 innings against the Mets his last time out, giving up four earned runs on four hits and six walks. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 13, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.