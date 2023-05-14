After a few lackluster seasons to start his MLB career, Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller began to find his way during the 2022 season with a 3.91 ERA and 138 strikeouts over 159 innings. And he's continued that progress in 2023, establishing himself as a front-of-the-rotation starter for the surprising Pirates with a 2.62 ERA over his first eight starts. Keller is coming off a complete-game shutout in his last start against the Rockies, and that could make him a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Sunday with Pittsburgh visiting Baltimore.

However, the Orioles have one of the most exciting young lineups in baseball and there is no shortage of upper-echelon starting pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool. Marcus Stroman, Logan Webb and Max Scherzer are a few of the other notable starters expected to take the ball today, and identifying the right matchup is key for any MLB daily Fantasy choices you have to make. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ($3,700 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Hernandez made the AL All-Star team with the Blue Jays in 2021 and won Silver Slugger awards in 2020 and 2021 before betting on himself with a one-year, $14 million deal to join the Mariners this offseason.

Thus far, Hernandez has struck out a league-leading 56 times while only walking five times. But he has still managed to belt eight home runs and he's shown some signs of progress over his last 10 games. He's recorded a hit in eight of those contests and is slashing .308/.357/.436 during the 10-game span. He appears to be seeing the ball a little better and could be a serious positive regression candidate the remainder of the season.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($5,400 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Arguably the game's premier slugger since entering the league in 2019, Alonso leads MLB with 13 home runs this season. The 2019 home run champion as a rookie has already blasted 159 career home runs in 569 games.

The two-time Home Run Derby winner has been particularly dominant throughout his career against the Washington Nationals, who the Mets will visit on Sunday for a 4:35 p.m. ET first pitch. Alonso has a 1.068 career OPS with 22 home runs and 51 RBI in 70 games against Washington. And he's seeing the ball extremely well of late, walking seven times while only striking out four times with two home runs over his last five games. See who else to pick right here.

