Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge had a slow start to the 2023 MLB season in the power department by his standard. After setting an American League record with 62 home runs last season, Judge hit five homers in April, his fewest in a full month since July 2021. But the reigning AL MVP has four home runs in his last two games, including two homers on Monday against the Blue Jays, and could be on his way to a streak to catapult him back to the top of the MLB DFS player pool. Will Judge continue this surge for daily Fantasy baseball players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Like many elite hitters throughout the league, Judge had power performances in bunches last season. He hit home runs in back-to-back games on 15 occasions last year and that trend is something to consider when making MLB DFS lineups and forming MLB DFS strategies. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.



McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). The four-time All-Star is on a three-game hitting streak and batting .500 (5-for-10) with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored over that span. The four-time Silver Slugger Award winner has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball since 2017 and he's finished in the top six in MVP voting in five of those six years.

The switch hitter has been at his best against right-handers this season as the White Sox are scheduled to send right-hander Lance Lynn to the mound on Tuesday. Ramirez has a slash line of .344/.426/.500 against right-handers this year. The 30-year-old also has career success against Lynn, batting .313 with four home runs in 32 at-bats against him. Ramirez led baseball with 44 doubles last year and posted 29 home runs with 126 RBI and he's continued that production this year.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Ramirez with outfielder Steven Kwan ($4,400 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Kwan. a lefty, is swinging a hot bat as of late, going 4-for-6 over his last two games. He's also hitting .300 with a home run, seven runs scored and three doubles over his last eight games. He also has career success against Lynn with a previous home run.

Lynn has had a rough start to the 2023 MLB season with a 7.51 ERA in 44 1/3 innings over eight starts. He allowed seven runs in five innings in his most recent start against the Royals. Left-handed hitters have a slash line of .350/.409/.700 against him this season and that could lead to a strong performance by the stack of Ramirez and Kwan, who will both be hitting from the left side against Lynn. See who else to pick right here.

