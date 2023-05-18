Wednesday was one of the most dramatic nights of the 2023 MLB season to this point. Three games ended in walk-off fashion with a pair of three-run home runs by the Mets' Pete Alonso and Blue Jays' Danny Jansen and a two-run single by Kyle Tucker to cap off a four-run ninth inning for the Astros. Will these players and teams carry that momentum into Thursday?

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves catcher Sean Murphy as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Murphy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Rangers, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday includes Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). He went 2-for-4 on Wednesday to add to his huge May. Santander has a slash line of .339/.400/.610 this month with at least one hit in 14 games in May, including eight multi-hit games.

The 28-year-old outfielder hit 33 home runs last season and although his home run numbers have dipped with six homers through six weeks, Santander actually has a better slugging percentage (.458) than he finished with last year at .455. This is in part to his 12 doubles over 40 games, which is half of what he had last season in 152 games. Santander has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball in May and the switch-hitter has a .916 OPS this season against left-handed pitching and the Angels are set to send out left-hander Tyler Anderson on Thursday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Rays outfielder Josh Lowe. The 25-year-old went 2-for-5 with a double, walk, run scored and an RBI in an 8-7 loss to the Mets on Wednesday. He has rebounded from a rough 2022 in which he spent the final two months in the minor leagues and sports a slash line of .300/.364/.608 in 35 games this year.

The left-handed hitter had 106 of his 120 at-bats against right-handed pitching this season and the Mets send right-hander Tylor Megill to the mound on Thursday. Lowe has a home run rate of one in every 13.25 at-bats against right-handers with eight long ball on the year. Lowe has three multi-hit games with two home runs over his last six games as Tampa Bay leads baseball with 275 runs scored. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 18, 2023

