Will a day of rest actually hinder Ronald Acuna Jr.? The Braves dynamic outfielder has hit a home run in four straight games before the team had an off day on Thursday. Atlanta begins a three-game series with the Mariners on Friday. Will Acuna Jr. continue his reign as one of the best options in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings? Three players in MLB history have hit a home run in eight straight games.

Acuna Jr. has a few more days to go to possibly reach that clip, but he's been a stud for daily Fantasy baseball players all season. Anyone that has inserted Acuna Jr. into their MLB DFS lineups has certainly increased their odds of cashing. Acuna Jr. leads baseball with an OPS of 1.050 in his monster season. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Rays outfielder Josh Lowe as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Lowe went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two runs scored against the Mets, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, May 19. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Royals catcher Salvador Perez ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Perez is batting .309 with an OPS of 1.052 in May, including stringing together seven hits and five RBI in his last six games. The seven-time All-Star has two home runs in 13 career at-bats against White Sox projected starter Michael Kopech.

The four-time Silver Slugger winner led all catchers in home runs in 2020 and 2021 and ranked third for catchers last season with 23 homers. He's off to another strong power start this year with nine home runs, which ranks second for catchers behind the Braves' Sean Murphy (10). The right-handed catcher has similar career splits against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers and is hitting right-handers even better this season. Perez has a slash line of .289/.307/.546 against right-handers this year as the White Sox will send Kopech, a right-hander pitcher, the mound on Friday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). The two-time All-Star is coming off a tremendous series in the Astros three-game sweep over the Cubs. Bregman went 5-for-9 with two home runs, five RBI, five runs scored and reached base safely in 8 of 12 plate appearances.

Bregman has a double in one of his two plate appearances against Athletics probable starter Ken Waldichuk, a left-handed pitcher. The 29-year-old third baseman has a career slash line of .293/.388/.519 against left-handed pitching. The Astros have won seven of eight games and the Athletics enter with the worst record (10-35) with the most runs allowed (334) in baseball and Bregman could feast in the middle of the order against the struggling Athletics. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 19, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.