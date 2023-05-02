Brent Rooker certainly isn't a name all casual baseball fans are going to recognize. In part because he's been a baseball nomad the last few seasons, playing for four teams since 2021. Another reason being he plays for the Oakland Athletics, which struggles to generate even local interest, ranking last in the MLB in average attendance at 10,936 people per game. But the 28-year-old outfielder is coming off one of the best weeks in the sport after going 10-for-24 with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over his last second games and he's been a wonder to every daily Fantasy player who rostered him.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Bichette went 5-for-5 with a three-run home run, returning 35 points on DraftKings and 43.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon ($4,200 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Rendon had three multi-hit games last week and has reached base safely at least twice a game in five of his last six games.

Rendon also has a large sample size of success against St. Louis Cardinals probable starter Steven Matz from their time against each other in the National League East. Rendon is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with four home runs and a .710 OPS against the former Mets left-hander. Rendon, an 11-year veteran and two-time silver slugger winner, has historically better splits against left-handed pitchers than right-handers with a .291/.387/.505 slash line against southpaws. Rendon's recent success getting on base and historical success against Matz makes him an attractive piece at this price on Tuesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho ($4,000 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Varsho, with a career OPS of .721, has struggled this season with a slash line of .186/.288/.284. But he has reached base safely in his last three games as he tries to rebound from a rough April and could provide value at his listing price.

Despite his offensive struggles, the 26-year-old former catcher turned outfielder has remained a constant in the middle of the Blue Jays order. He had 27 home runs with the Diamondbacks last season and the Blue Jays haven't lost faith in the player they acquired via trade in December. Toronto has scored 13 runs over its last two games and the Red Sox have allowed five runs or greater in seven of the last eight games. The left-handed hitter has both his home runs this season and had 26 of his 27 long balls against right-handed pitchers last season against right-handers as the Red Sox send right-hander Tanner Houck to the hill on Tuesday. See who else to pick here.

