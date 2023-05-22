Don't look now, but the defending champions seem to be returning to form. The Astros have won seven straight games and nine of their last 10 after a slower start to the 2023 MLB season by their standards as the reigning World Series champions. The Astros got a boost from Jose Altuve returning on Friday from a fractured thumb suffered in the World Baseball Classic. He slides back to leadoff a deep lineup featuring Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Pena as prominent players in the MLB DFS player pool.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Judge went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, returning 24 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($5,200 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Olson is hitting .364 with two home runs and six RBI with three multi-hit games over the last six games. He had two home runs over the last three games and has a .916 OPS this season.

Olson, a left-handed hitter, has been one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball against right-handed pitching this year as the Dodgers are scheduled to send right-hander Gavin Stone to the mound on Monday. The 29-year-old first baseman has a slash line of .270/.413/.626 against right-handers and his OPS of 1.039 ranks third in baseball this season. Stone is making his second career start and allowed four runs over four innings against the Phillies in his MLB debut on May 3.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Soler went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-5 loss to the Giants on Sunday and hit his seventh home run this month. The 31-year-old has been one of the better power hitters in baseball the last few seasons, including leading the American League with 48 home runs in 2019 with the Royals.

Soler struggled in April but is rebounding nicely in May. He has a .938 OPS in May compared to a .728 mark in April and is heating up as the weather does the same. He has three home runs over his last six games and heads to Coors Field on a power surge. The Rockies have surrendered the most runs (254) in the National League, which could lead to Soler continuing to swing his hot bat this series. See who else to pick right here.

