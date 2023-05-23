The 2023 MLB season is nearly two months old now and the Tampa Bay Rays are still sizzling to start their year with a 35-14 record entering Tuesday's action. However, the Rays only have a three-game lead in the standings over the Orioles and the entirety of the AL East is above .500 as we near Memorial Day. MLB daily Fantasy players who have been loading their MLB DFS lineups with players from the AL East have likely been winning big, with all five teams in the division ranking top 13 in MLB in runs scored this season.

The Rays enter a matchup with the Blue Jays on Tuesday leading the MLB in team OPS (.848) and have a staggering eight players with at least 100 plate appearances sporting an OPS of .800 or higher. So does that mean that you should be loading up on Rays on Tuesday, or are there better MLB DFS stacking options in the MLB DFS player pool tonight? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Mariners starter Luis Castillo as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Castillo threw six shutout innings with eight strikeouts in a win over the Athletics, returning 29.9 points on DraftKings and 52 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, May 23. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). The 2021 World Series MVP has always possessed prodigious power, even leading the American League with 48 home runs while playing with the Royals in 2019.

And he continues to put that power on display in his 10th MLB season with 12 home runs for the Marlines through 190 plate appearances in 2023. Over his last 17 games, he's hit seven home runs with 17 RBI and has a 1.016 OPS during that span. On Tuesday, he'll take on Rockies lefty Austin Gomber in Coors Field and Soler hit a solo home run off Gomber the last time they met.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar ($2,500 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel). The 2021 NL all-star hit 20 home runs last year for the Mets but 2023 has been a bit of a struggle as he enters Tuesday with a .685 OPS.

However, he's 8-for-14 with four home runs off Cubs lefty Drew Smyly, who is expected to take the mound on a warm summer evening in Chicago tonight. Escobar is also 7-for-16 over his last eight games with a home run and three RBI. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 23, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.