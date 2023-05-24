Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been outstanding against his former team this week, racking up four hits in nine at-bats in Atlanta. He homered and drove in three runs on Monday, upping his season home run total to nine. Freeman has a difficult matchup on Wednesday against Atlanta rookie starter Bryce Elder, who is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts. Should you include either of them in your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

Some of the league's other elite lineups are in action on Wednesday night, including the Rays vs. Blue Jays. Which players should you include in your MLB DFS strategy? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler as one of this top MLB DFS picks. The result: Soler had two hits, two RBI and a home run against Colorado, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 24. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). He has three multi-hit games in his last five outings, including a 2-for-4 day at the plate against Baltimore on Tuesday. Torres added a walk and scored a run, putting him two runs behind Aaron Judge for the team lead.

The 26-year-old has showcased his power this season as well, ranking third in the lineup with seven home runs. He is facing Baltimore pitcher Tyler Wells, who allowed four earned runs across six innings against the Yankees last month. Torres has 66 home runs against right-handed pitchers during his career, so McClure feels good about including him in MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz ($4,000 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). De La Cruz has made the most of his two games at Coors Field this week, racking up five hits in seven at-bats. He went 4-for-4 at the dish on Monday for his first four-hit game of the season.

De La Cruz is batting a red-hot .447 over his last 10 games and his season batting average is up to .302. He only started 87 games last season, so he is still flying under the radar as an undervalued MLB DFS pick. De La Cruz is facing Colorado rookie starter Karl Kauffmann, who allowed four earned runs on seven hits in just 4.1 innings at Texas in his MLB debut last Friday. In addition, he mustered a 7.78 ERA in his final eight Triple-A starts prior to getting called up. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 24, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.