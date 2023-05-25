Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continues to accomplish feats on the field few others can. After setting an American League record with 62 home runs last year, the reigning MVP has eight home runs and 17 RBI over his last 10 games and has risen his OPS from .830 to 1.049 OPS over that span. He now leads MLB in OPS and has been one of the best options in the MLB DFS player pool throughout his career. But now he's one of those players you constantly try to move money around to fit into MLB DFS lineups and construct your MLB DFS strategy around.

The Yankees play the final game in a three-game series against the Orioles on Thursday. Judge hit a home run on Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with three walks on Wednesday. His teammate Gleyber Torres hit two home runs on Wednesday and is another intriguing option in the MLB DFS player pool.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Yankees second baseman Torres as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Torres went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI, returning 32 points on DraftKings and 43.0 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ($5,000 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Turner hit a tying two-run home run in the ninth inning in the Phillies' 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday for his first long ball since May 6. Although his power numbers haven't always been there, Turner has at least one hit in 16 of 19 games in May.

Turner has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball the last few seasons against left-handed pitching as the Braves are scheduled to start lefty Dylan Dodd on Thursday. The two-time All-Star has a career slash line of .309/.368/.500 against southpaws and had 10 home runs in 168 at-bats last season against LHPs. Dodd is making his fourth career start and allowed seven runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings against the Padres on April 9.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Turner with outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Schwarber is having one of his best power-hitting seasons against left-handed pitching. The 30-year-old has six home runs in 63 at-bats against southpaws which is over twice as good as his career home run rate against lefties.

Dodd, despite being a LHP, has struggled against left-handed hitters early in his career. Left-handed hitters are batting .455 with a 1.364 OPS over 11 at-bats against the 24-year-old pitcher. This could bode well for Schwarber, who has two home runs in his last five games, also reaching base safely nine times over that stretch. See who else to pick right here.

