The Oakland Athletics are on an eight-game losing streak and have the worst record in the MLB at 10-42, failing to score more than three runs in every game during the current skid. They do not have any regular starters batting better than .275, making their roster filled with players to avoid in MLB DFS contests. Oakland has a difficult matchup on Friday night against Houston starting pitcher Hunter Brown, who is 4-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.26 WHIP this season. Should you include Brown in your MLB DFS lineups on Friday?

Elsewhere in Friday's MLB DFS player pool, Braves slugger Austin Riley will try to stay hot. He is riding an eight-game hitting streak, blasting a pair of home runs against Philadelphia on Thursday night. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Giants outfielder Michael Conforto as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Conforto went 4-for-4 with a home run and a walk, returning 30 points on DraftKings and 36.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($5,700 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). He has been extremely consistent over the past few weeks, recording at least one hit in 11 of his last 13 appearances. Alonso went 2 of 2 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and a stolen base on Thursday, filling up the box score in MLB DFS contests.

He had not recorded a multi-hit game since April 27, despite hitting safely in 17 of those 24 contests. Alonso swiped his first bag of the season and has hit a major-league leading 19 home runs. He has showcased his power over the last week-plus, blasting six homers in his last nine games. Alonso is a popular pick from the MLB DFS player pool, and McClure thinks he is worth adding to lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Alonso with shortstop Francisco Lindor ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Lindor snapped a two-game hitless streak with a hit against Chicago on Thursday, driving in one run in the process. He has been a boom-or-bust player so far this season, posting three multi-hit games in his last eight contests.

Lindor had three hits against Cleveland last Friday, scoring two runs in one of his best outings of the season. The 29-year-old is facing Colorado rookie pitcher Connor Seabold, who is 1-1 with a 5.97 ERA this season. Lindor is playing at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, making him a valuable addition to lineups on Friday night. See who else to pick right here.

