The final game of the Dodgers vs. Rays series was a standalone early contest on Sunday and anyone who started their baseball Sunday early and is a fan of offensive saw a treat. The teams combined for 21 total runs, including 17 runs over the first four innings as the Rays won 11-10 and took two of three in the series of the two best teams in each league over the first two months. And it should come as no surprise to daily Fantasy baseball players that have followed the 2023 MLB season closely. The two lead their respective leagues in runs scored with the Rays at 335 runs and Dodgers at 298 runs.

Rays such as Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Isaac Paredes had big games as they've been some of the most consistent players in the MLB DFS player pool all season long. Chris Taylor had two of the five home runs for the Dodgers with a standout performance for daily Fantasy players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The Rays and Dodgers both begin new series' on Monday. Should you continue to factor them into your MLB DFS strategy? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, returning 12 points on DraftKings and 15.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). He went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double on Sunday and has multi-hit games in three of his last five contests with three home runs during that span. The seven-time All-Star is 10th in baseball with a .925 OPS and has six home runs in May.

Goldschmidt has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball throughout his 13-year career and he's been one of the best right-handed hitters against right-handed pitching in the sport. The 35-year-old has a slash line of .288/.408/.543 and ranks eight for right-handed hitters against righties with a .950 OPS. The Royals will send righty Josh Staumont to start as a opener in a bullpen filled with right-handed pitching.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy rostering Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Carroll hit a two-run home run in a 4-2 win over Red Sox on Sunday and ranks 23rd in baseball with an .870 OPS. The 22-year-old has at least one hit in four of his last five games.

The left-hander has done most of his damage against right-handed pitchers in the power department as the Rockies are scheduled to start Karl Kauffmann on Monday. Corbin is 17th in baseball with a .550 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching and has hit a home run in one of every 17.1 at-bats against righties this season. Kauffmann has a 9.35 ERA over two starts this season and this should be a favorable matchup at home for Corbin. See who else to pick right here.

