The 2023 MLB season continues on Wednesday and MLB daily Fantasy players continue to dial in their MLB DFS strategies. Starting pitching is always a critical component and Shohei Ohtani will be a popular choice for MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday as he takes the bump against the Cardinals. While MLB DFS rules haven't allowed for players to capitalize on the versatility of Ohtani as a pitcher and hitter, he's done more than enough this season to warrant consideration as a pitcher alone with a 4-0 record and a 1.85 ERA. He's also recorded 46 strikeouts over 34 innings.

However, rostering Ohtani as a starting pitcher will set you back $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. Is he worth the hefty price or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool for tonight's action? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays C/OF Daulton Varsho as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Varsho went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI, returning 23 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 3. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). The four-time All-Star has been top six in AL MVP voting five of the last six seasons and has produced a 20-homer, 20-steal season in four of the last five years.

This season, he's off to another solid start with a .287/.373/.461 slash line. He has 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple and three home runs), 17 RBI and five stolen bases and has produced a 1.015 OPS over the last week. He'll take on Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt on Wednesday, who gave up a whopping 10 hits and five earned runs over five innings in his last start.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Brewers shortstop Willy Adames ($6,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Since joining the Brewers in the middle of the 2021 season, Adames is slashing .254/.327/.476 with 56 home runs and 171 RBI in 267 games.

This season, he's already belted five home runs and driven in 15 over 29 games while producing a career-high 14.4% walk rate. He'll match up with lefty Kyle Freeland at Coors Field on Wednesday in a game where the over/under for total runs is 12. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Wednesday. See who else to pick here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 3, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.