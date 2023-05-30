The 2022 American League MVP was at it again on Monday. Aaron Judge hit two home runs to expand his AL lead in long balls to 17. But the Yankees slugger wasn't done impacting the game in the home run department when he had a glove in hand. The 6-7 outfielder robbed a home run from the Mariners' Teoscar Hernández in right field in the eighth inning of the Yankees' 10-4 victory. After setting an AL record with 62 home runs last season, Judge won't be a cheap option for daily Fantasy baseball players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. But his production cements Judge near the top of the MLD DFS player pool on a nightly basis.

Will Judge cap off his 11-home run May with another long ball or two on Tuesday? He's hit a home run in the last two games, making it an appealing MLB DFS strategy to try to move money around to roster him again in MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi as his top pitcher. The result: Eovaldi tossed five scoreless innings, allowing four hits with three walks and four strikeouts, returning 19.05 points on DraftKings and 33 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Riley enters on a 12-game hitting streak, which is tied for the fifth-longest active hitting streak in baseball. He has six multi-hit games over that span.

The 26-year-old third baseman is hitting .383 (18-for-47) with three home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored over his 12-game hitting streak. He's increased his batting average by .32 points from .239 to .271 during that span. The 41st overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft has been one of the best hitters in baseball against left-handed pitching with a slash line of .308/.393/.615 as the Athletics are scheduled to send lefty JP Sears to the mound on Tuesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Riley with second baseman Ozzie Albies ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). The switch hitter ranks second in baseball with a 1.283 OPS against left-handed pitching as he and Riley could make life difficult on Spears on Tuesday. Albies also ranks second in slugging percentage (.823) and third in batting average (.452) against southpaws.

Albies leads all second basemen with 10 home runs, including half of his long balls against left-handed pitching. He has a home run rate of one in every 10.4 at-bats this season. The Braves rank second in the National League with 277 runs scored and have the best OPS against left-handers in the NL with a .942 mark. These two Braves hitters could be set for a huge game and Sears enters with a 4.70 ERA over 10 starts this season.

