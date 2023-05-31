Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the hottest players in baseball, extending his hit streak to 19 games on Tuesday. He went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, and he is batting .455 with 18 extra-base hits during his hot streak. Freeman is one of the most popular selections from Wednesday's MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but he is also one of the most expensive. Should you include him in your MLB DFS strategy?

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees have scored 10 runs in three straight games and are riding a four-game winning streak. Are there any MLB DFS stacks you should create with New York's loaded lineup? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas. The result: Mikolas tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts, returning 39 points on DraftKings and 64 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 31. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Harper will be motivated to get back on track after going hitless in his last three games, which all came against Atlanta. He was given a planned day off on Tuesday for mental and physical rest, which should leave him refreshed heading into Wednesday's contest.

Despite going hitless, Harper drew three walks over the final three games of the weekend series in Atlanta. He is batting .306 with three home runs, eight RBI and a pair of stolen bases over his first 85 at-bats of the season. Harper is facing struggling New York starter Carlos Carrasco, who is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 25.1 innings. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Wednesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Harper with shortstop Trea Turner ($5,000 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). While consistency has been an issue at times, Turner has posted plenty of multi-hit games this season. The latest example came on Saturday when he went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a stolen base against the Braves.

Turner has five home runs and seven stolen bases this season, so he has the tools to put together big numbers on any given day. He is on pace for his seventh career season with at least 20 stolen bases, and he is facing a struggling starting pitcher on Wednesday. Turner has been excellent against New York during his career, batting .287 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 31, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.