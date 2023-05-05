The American League East is loaded this season, so it's no surprise that the division features many of the top players in the MLB DFS player pool on a nightly basis. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is tied for first in baseball in RBI with 31 and second in home runs (11) as the Red Sox ride a six-game winning streak into Friday's three-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies. Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman leads with 15 doubles and shortstop Bo Bichette leads with 45 hits, making him a regular in MLB DFS lineups.

The Rays lead baseball with 210 runs scored with a lineup filled of impact bats for daily Fantasy baseball players. There are options all over the division that serve as great additions for MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Edman ($3,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). He went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in an 11-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The switch-hitting shortstop has also has extraordinary stats when hitting as a right-hander against left-handed pitching and the Detroit Tigers are scheduled to send left-hander Matthew Boyd to the mound on Friday.

Edman has a slash line of .462/.500/.885 with three home runs and five RBI in 28 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. He has a 1.385 OPS against left-handers, which is the fifth-best in baseball. Edman has a career rate of one home run in every 24 at-bats against left-handers compared to a home run in one of every 55.88 at-bats against right-handers.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The six-time All-Star has a .351 batting average over his last nine games and is coming off a 2-for-5 performance with a double and two RBI on Thursday. Goldschmidt, a career .295 hitter, is batting .300 this season with four home runs and has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball over his entire 13-year career.

Goldschmidt also has better career numbers against left-handers and this year is no exception. The veteran first baseman has a .333/.357/.482 slash line against left-handed pitching this year as he gets set to face Boyd on Friday. He has a career slash line of .329/.433/.610 against left-handers. With Goldschmidt and Edman both posting strong numbers against left-handed pitching, Friday could be a good stack opportunity for the Cardinals. See who else to pick here.

