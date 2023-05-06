The Baltimore Orioles exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning of their 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, as Anthony Santander hit a grand slam for his second home run of the evening. He homered from the right side of the plate in the fourth inning before going deep as a lefty for his first career grand slam in the seventh. Santander has now homered in two straight games and has four multi-hit outings in a row, making him an excellent choice in MLB DFS lineups over the past week. He has a tough matchup on Saturday against Atlanta starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 0.94 WHIP.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Goldschmidt went 3 of 5 and scored a run, returning 15 points on DraftKings and 18.2 points of FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Oakland Athletics outfielder Esteury Ruiz ($3,000 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Oakland has gotten off to a terrible start this season, but that has not stopped Ruiz from being a bright spot and a valuable MLB DFS pick. The rookie leads the Athletics with a team-high 34 hits, batting .276 with 14 RBI.

He was a big part of Oakland's offense on Friday, racking up three hits and driving in a run in a 12-8 win. He also displayed his versatility with two more stolen bases, bringing his season total to a whopping 15, which leads the American League and is tied for the most in baseball. Ruiz continues to be undervalued in the MLB DFS player pool as an unknown commodity, making this a great time to snag value on the rookie.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). He has been one of Kansas City's top weapons so far this season, tied for the second-most hits on the roster (31). Witt has homered five times and driven in 13 runs while scoring a team-best 21 times.

He is on a three-game hitting streak coming into this matchup, including a three-hit performance against Baltimore on Thursday. Witt has scored at least one run in six consecutive games, making him a consistent performer in MLB DFS lineups. He has a favorable matchup against Oakland rookie pitcher Ken Waldichuk, who is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA so far this season. See who else to pick here.

